Bahrain - A proposal to pump BD500 million into the national state budget 2025-2026 to improve people’s living standards was unanimously approved by MPs yesterday.

The suggestion, by five MPs, is being spearheaded by Strategic Thinking Bloc spokesman Khalid Bu Onk.

“The government has been borrowing non-stop, with public debt reaching BD18 billion, but borrowed amounts have never reflected on people’s standard of living,” Mr Bu Onk claimed.

“By injecting BD500m, we seek more wages and incentives for those working as civil servants, more social welfare schemes and support initiatives, and better allowances. We also want more families to be given greater electricity and water subsidies,” he added.

“Additionally, some of this amount could be used to fund the employment of fresh Bahraini graduates into the government sector.

“As legislators, we should seek the best living standards for people. Now, with the government seeking to borrow further, the amount could be directed to improving the living standards of citizens, who are the core of economic stability and growth in the country.”

The proposal has been recommended for approval by Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee, chaired by MP Ahmed Al Salloom.

Meanwhile, two proposals to extend the timing restrictions for trucks and heavy vehicles on main roads in Sitra and Askar, alongside surrounding areas, during peak hours to ease traffic congestion have been also approved unanimously by MPs.

The first initiative, led by five MPs and spearheaded by Parliament’s services committee chairwoman Jalila Al Sayed, seeks to alleviate traffic congestion in the Sitra area, which often experiences severe bottlenecks during rush hours.

The second by MP Lulwa Al Romaihi aims to address congestion on King Hamad Highway, stretching from Askar to Durrat Al Bahrain.

Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, who also serves as the Supreme Traffic Council chairman, confirmed that steps have already been taken to address the issues.

Peak hour restrictions for trucks and heavy vehicles were recently updated, with the ban now stretching from 6.30am to 8am and from 2pm to 3pm on vital arteries across the country.

“The trucks clampdown is already applicable, during peak hours, on Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Highway, which falls within the areas targeted by the Sitra proposal,” said the minister.

“Traffic police are closely monitoring highways, roads and arteries, including this area, throughout the day to catch violators and to take appropriate action.”

The minister stressed that further adjustments might be made based on assessments.

“The government will evaluate the Sitra proposal and take additional steps, if necessary, with plans to add King Hamad Highway to the timing ban list from the second proposal,” he added.

General Shaikh Rashid reassured citizens and residents that public transport and emergency vehicles were exempted from the timing ban to ensure essential services remain unaffected.

“If more action is required to enhance traffic flow, it will be implemented,” he added.

The three proposals will be now reviewed by the Cabinet.

A tough legislation to penalise people misusing emergency lanes, with jail time of no less than six months, a fine of between BD2,000 and BD6,000, or both, recommended for violators has been withdrawn for four weeks.

The proposal to amend the 2014 Traffic Law has been submitted by five legislators led by Abdulla Al Romaihi, who claims that the move, if implemented, would improve road safety and ensure smooth emergency response operations across the country.

It was previously debated at the end of October last year.

