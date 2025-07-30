Across Oman’s energy, marine, and infrastructure sectors, corrosion is a quiet but costly adversary. While cathodic protection systems and smart monitoring technologies play a vital role, the first—and often most critical—line of defense is simpler than it seems: a coat of paint. Or more accurately, a high-performance anti-corrosion coating engineered to withstand one of the harshest environments on Earth.

According to the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), corrosion-related economic losses consume between 3% to 5% of GDP in Gulf countries, owing to the region’s aggressive combination of high heat, humidity, salt spray, and dust. For Oman, that translates to hundreds of millions of Omani rials annually, with the oil and gas, desalination, and marine infrastructure sectors bearing the brunt of the damage.

Globally, corrosion is estimated to cost over $2.5 trillion each year—but experts believe that up to 35% of these losses are preventable with proactive measures such as improved coatings, local standards, and QA/QC procedures.

As Oman strengthens its industrial and coastal infrastructure, there is a growing opportunity to build local expertise in corrosion protection.

While many coatings are currently imported, industry assessments across the Gulf show that over 60% of failures stem from application issues—such as poor surface preparation—rather than flaws in the coatings themselves. This highlights a valuable area for improvement: by enhancing training, certification, and local application standards, Oman can ensure that even the most advanced coatings perform to their full potential.

Despite the presence of global industry players like Jotun Paints, which operates a manufacturing facility at Rusayl Industrial Estate, and Hempel, which supplies protective coatings to marine and offshore platforms, coating selection across Oman is still too often driven by availability and price rather than performance and environmental fit.

Globally, the anti-corrosion coatings market is projected to reach $42 billion by 2028, with the Middle East accounting for a growing share—particularly in oil, gas, and maritime sectors (Statista, 2024). Yet in Oman, many assets are still coated with systems that offer a service life of just 3 to 5 years, especially if not applied under optimal conditions.

In contrast, high-performance systems—such as zinc-rich epoxy primers paired with polyurethane topcoats—can extend protection to 7 to 10 years or more, provided they are installed correctly.

Oman’s geography presents a compelling case for home-grown solutions. Its coastal regions—Suhar, Duqm, Salalah—are prime development zones, but also among the most corrosive environments in the country. Without proper protection, even newly built infrastructure can begin to degrade within months, driving up operating and maintenance costs and compromising safety.

Oman’s coatings sector may still be developing, but its potential is vast. With targeted investment in accredited testing facilities, specialised training for certified applicators, and Gulf-adapted coating standards, the country has a real opportunity to lead the region in climate-resilient corrosion protection.

Experts from AMPP suggest that such measures could recover up to 30% of corrosion-related losses—a substantial return on relatively modest interventions, and a smart step toward long-term savings. While technologies like cathodic protection and real-time corrosion monitoring play vital roles, coatings remain the most accessible, scalable, and cost-effective defense—especially for large, exposed assets such as pipelines, oil tanks, cranes, and marine infrastructure.

In Oman’s next chapter of industrial growth—from hydrogen hubs to coastal mega-projects—high-performance coatings are more than just a protective layer. They are a strategic enabler. When selected and applied with care, coatings don’t just preserve structures—they protect progress, fuel resilience, and extend the value of every investment.

In the end, a coat of paint isn’t just where protection begins. It’s where Oman’s leadership in corrosion innovation can take shape.

