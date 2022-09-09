RIYADH — The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) announced that the indicators of the monetary sector had recorded an increase at varying rates during the month of July in 2022.



SAMA’s announcement came while issuing data showing the most notable indicators of the monetary sector in July, compared to the same period in the previous year.



According to SAMA’s data, the Points of Sale (POS) has recorded an increase by 17.7%, and also the payment transactions indicators surged by 18.7%, and the money supply (M3) achieved an increase by 8.1%.



With regard time and savings deposits, it has achieved a growth to 15.2%, and the demand deposits rose to 5.7%, while also the reserve assets recorded an increase by 5.1%.



SAMA’s data also revealed that the bank credit, which is granted to the private sector, has increased by 14.4%. In addition to that, the banks' claims on the government recorded a growth of 11.3%.

