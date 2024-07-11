His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with a number of local dignitaries, businessmen, investors, senior officials, and heads of private sector entities at the Union House in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness stated that the UAE and Dubai's consistent top rankings in global competitiveness indicators across various fields are the result of integrated efforts and a visionary approach that embraces global transformations and seizes opportunities for the future.

His Highness stated that development efforts across various vital sectors, which enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors, provide a strong incentive to intensify efforts and strive for even higher levels of excellence. “We are confident in our ability to achieve this with the innovative thinking of our youth and the dedication of our highly qualified teams,” His Highness said.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed engaged in a lively discussion with the attendees, exploring key topics related to Dubai's sustainable development journey and the various ambitious projects underway aimed at creating a better future.

Emphasising the pivotal role of the private sector in driving development, His Highness said, “We place great trust in the private sector and ensure the best environment for its success, as it is an integral part of Dubai's prosperity. Our partnership with the private sector is strong, built on mutual benefit and guarantees that safeguard its future and ensure its continuous success. We embrace innovative ideas that propel our developmental journey forward and support endeavours that enrich people's lives.”

During the meeting, His Highness also emphasised the importance of further developing Dubai’s infrastructure to support its comprehensive development journey, considering the emirate’s expanding role as a key investment hub in the region, a crucial link for global trade, and a preferred tourist destination attracting visitors worldwide.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and several Sheikhs, ministers and director generals of government entities in Dubai.

The attendees said that H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision remains a source of inspiration and a strong catalyst for growth and development.

They expressed a commitment to exploring and seizing opportunities to advance development goals.

They also commended Dubai for its unique business environment, which promotes growth, encourages creativity and innovation, and ensures transparency with flexible regulatory frameworks. These elements together create an integrated system that bolsters the private sector, enabling it to attain remarkable success, they noted.