Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a cabinet reshuffle.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, “Under the directives and blessing of the President of the UAE, we announce today the appointment of Ahmed Al Sayegh as Minister of Health in the United Arab Emirates. We extend our sincere appreciation to AbdulRahman Al Owais for his dedicated service to the Ministry of Health over the past years, during which significant developments have been achieved to advance the federal healthcare system… AbdulRahman Al Owais will continue to serve in the UAE Government as Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs. We wish both of them success in fulfilling their national duties, and we extend our best wishes to all national teams across the United Arab Emirates.”

The cabinet reshuffle includes the appointment of Ahmed Al Sayegh as Minister of Health and Prevention, while AbdulRahman bin Mohamed Al Owais will continue to serve as Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh served as Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since September 2018. In this capacity, he led the Ministry’s economic and commercial affairs portfolio, focusing on the UAE’s economic diversification strategy.

He also managed the UAE’s bilateral relations with Asian countries and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), working to deepen strategic partnerships and expand investment opportunities.

In addition to his ministerial role, Al Sayegh is a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a board member of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Vice Chairman of Emirates Nature–WWF, and Co-Chair of the UAE-UK Business Council.

Previously, he held several key leadership roles across the UAE’s public and private sectors. These include Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Chairman of Aldar Properties, Chairman of Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company), Board Member of Etihad Airways Group, Board Member of Mubadala Investment Company, and Vice Chairman of First Gulf Bank. He also served in senior positions at both ADNOC and the Abu Dhabi Investment Company.

Al Sayegh holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Lewis & Clark College in the United States.