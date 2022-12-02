ABU DHABI - On Thursday, the UAE completes 200 days under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which he has strengthened the frameworks of national sustainable development and enhanced the country's regional and international stature.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s decisions, contributions and meetings since his election as UAE President on 14th May, 2022, have proven that the country is advancing steadily towards a new era of development and international leadership.

Coinciding with the 51st National Day, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) is reporting on the key decisions, contributions and meetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed during the first 200 days of his presidency.

A New Era

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed began his rule by visiting his brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, to discuss several issues related to the nation and its citizens.

The visits underscored his keenness to meet with Emiratis and exchange friendly conversations with them, confirmed the UAE’s leaderships's efforts to improve the quality of life for citizens and provide them with decent lives while affirming that citizens will always be the leading priority of the nation.

Features of New Era

In a televised speech on 13th July, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the main features of the upcoming era to the UAE’s citizens and residents.

“Empowering the UAE’s people is and will remain the priority of our nation. Ensuring citizens’ comfort and happiness is the core of all our future plans,” he said in his speech, stressing that the UAE's policy will always support peace and stability in the region and the entire world, based on wisdom and cooperation to achieve the interests of humanity.



Global Summits

As of 14th May, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed has participated in many international summits and meetings, underscoring the UAE’s prominent stature in the international community and its leading international role in promoting security and stability.

He remotely participated in the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate Change on 17th June, 2022.

On 14th July, 2022, he remotely participated in the I2U2 group meeting involving the UAE, the US, India and Israel.

He also participated in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia on 16th July, 2022, which was attended by the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq and the US.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed attended the Al Alamein Meeting organised by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, held on 23rd August, 2022, with the attendance of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of Jordan.

During a video call on 2nd November, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Joe Biden, President of the US, discussed the historic friendship and strategic partnership between their countries.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the country’s delegation to the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP27, held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on 7th November, 2022.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed participated in the inauguration session of the 17th G20 summit hosted by Indonesia on 15th November, 2022.



Foreign Visits

The foreign visits conducted by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed the country's efficient international presence, reinforcing its foreign policy approach that relies on diversifying relations and strengthening strategic partnerships regionally and globally.

His foreign visits have driven the efforts to ensure world security and stability. The visits included signing memoranda of understanding and agreements strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and several countries.



France

The first visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed abroad was to the French Republic on 18th July, 2022, in which he discussed with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the historical ties between the two countries and the promising opportunities of boosting cooperation ties.



Seychelles

On 12th August 2022, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed visited the friendly Republic of Seychelles, as he discussed with the President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, ways of strengthening mutual ties.



Egypt

On 21st August 2022, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed paid a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which he met with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and the promising opportunities to boost the strategic partnership between the two countries, most notably in economic and development areas.



Greece

On 25th August, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed visited Athens, Greece. During the official visit, he discussed ways of strengthening the joint cooperation between the two countries with senior leaders and officials.



Oman

On 27th September, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed reached the Sultanate of Oman on an invitation with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.

The visit comprised the signing of several memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements between the two countries.



Serbia

On 10th October, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Serbian President, Aleksandar Vučić discussed the different areas of the bilateral ties between the two countries.



Russia

On 11th October, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed headed to St Petersburg to meet with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

During the visit, he stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen the foundations of peace and stability in the world, reducing tensions and finding diplomatic solutions to various conflicts.



Bahrain

On 10th November, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed arrived at the Bahrain capital Manama, on an official visit, where he and His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, discussed fraternal ties between the two countries and ways of boosting them in all areas.



Indonesia

On 14th November, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, discussed ways of strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.



Receiving Various Leaders

The UAE President has received several Arab and foreign leaders who discussed ways of boosting bilateral ties between the UAE and their respective countries, in addition to several issues of mutual concern.

Foreign aid

The UAE continued its humanitarian policy and mission based on extending a helping hand to affected communities around the world through relief and humanitarian programs and projects that alleviate the suffering of those communities and promote their development.

On 19th May, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the provision of AED35 million of urgent humanitarian aid to Somalia to support its developmental efforts.

The UAE's initiative aimed to help meet the needs of the Somali people in various developmental areas, in an effort to improve their living conditions and enhance the Somali government's capacity to deal with the humanitarian challenges facing Somalia.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE operated an air bridge carrying food and medical supplies to Afghanistan, in addition to a medical team and field hospital.

The aid shipment came as part of the UAE's efforts to address the current situation in Afghanistan and its contribution to alleviate the impact of the disaster that struck south-east Afghanistan.

On 9th June, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed pledged US$25 million to Al Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem, to expands its medical supplies services.

The current pledge comes as part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support Palestinian healthcare institutions, and to meet the needs of the Palestinian people.

The 250-bed Makassed Hospital, which was established in 1968, plays a key role in providing healthcare to the Palestinian community. It offers a full range of services, including cardiology, orthopedics, paediatric medicine, and neurology, in addition to providing comprehensive healthcare services. It is also serves as teaching hospital and a research facility.

On 20th August, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the provision of AED 25 million of urgent humanitarian aid to those affected and displaced due to torrential rains and floods in Sudan, to help alleviate their suffering and improve their living conditions.

On 27th August, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed ordered the provision of urgent relief aid to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which hit by torrential rains and floods that have resulted in deaths, injuries and displacements.

On18th October, 2022, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has ordered the provision of additional humanitarian relief aid worth US$100 million to Ukrainian civilians affected by the Ukraine crisis.

Resolutions and decrees

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed attached special importance to strengthening and developing the legislative system. His Highness issued a number of laws and decisions that contribute to supporting the state's development and progress, and consolidating its prestigious position globally.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed ordered the completion of all housing grant applications submitted in previous years through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, at a total cost of around AED 2.3 billion.

The move is part of the Initiatives of the UAE President and aligns with his keenness to enhance family stability for UAE citizens, as well as ensure decent living and improve the quality of life of UAE citizens.

The implementation of housing projects is among the UAE's most admirable achievements, as well as a key pillar in the country's comprehensive development journey, he said in conclusion.

Sheikh Mohamed has issued a directive granting children of Emirati mothers in the UAE the same benefits as other citizens for education and health. The decision will ensure children of all citizens receive equal treatment in those sectors. The move was made in line with efforts to support the families of children of female citizens.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has directed the restructuring of the Social Welfare Programme of low-income citizens into an integrated programme worth AED28 billion instead of AED14 billion. The move aimed at raising the annual social support allocation from AED2.7 billion to AED5 billion.

The directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed embodies his keenness to support low-income Emirati families to ensure family and social stability and provide the citizens with a decent life.

In implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, the Non-performing Debt Relief Fund has announced that 17 banks and financial institutions have waived the debts of 1,214 Emirati citizens, with a total value of more than AED536,230,000.

The President has also issued Decree Federal Law No.9 for 2022 on domestic helpers to strengthen domestic labour rights. The aims to regulate the employment relationship of domestic helpers in the UAE, as well as set and balance the rights and responsibilities of all relevant parties involved.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed issued Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2022 regarding the regulation and development of industry.

The new law was introduced to support the organisation and development of the national industrial sector by increasing the flexibility to adopt more supportive policies and provide incentives. The law aims to be a key enabler for the industrial sector, increase its investment attractiveness, and encourage local and foreign investment in industrial activities, in coordination with federal and local authorities.