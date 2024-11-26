Buraimi – A high-level delegation comprising ministers visited Buraimi governorate on Monday to assess ongoing development projects. The visit aimed to enhance coordination among government agencies and support the governorate’s economic and tourism growth in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

The delegation included H E Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism; H E Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion; H E Dr Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour; Dr Khamis bin Saif al Jabri, Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-up Unit; and Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

Dr Hamad bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Governor of Buraimi, made a detailed presentation on the governorate’s features, development projects and infrastructure plans. Zaher bin Mohammed al Kaabi, Chairman of the Buraimi branch of OCCI, presented a working paper highlighting promising investment opportunities and strategies to support entrepreneurs and investors.

Key discussions focused on accelerating project implementation, stimulating investment and creating sustainable employment opportunities for Omani nationals. The delegation emphasised the importance of developing the tourism sector, investing in heritage assets, and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors to achieve comprehensive development.

The visit included touring notable projects such as Buraimi Downtown, an artificial lake and Falaj al Sa’arani. The delegation also reviewed efforts to preserve traditional water resources and promote their cultural significance, ensuring their integration into the governorate’s development plans.