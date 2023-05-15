Billions of dollars’ worth of investment and procurement opportunities as well as major new partnerships are set to be announced at the second Make it in the Emirates Forum, which takes place from 31st May to 1st June under the theme ‘Investment, Sustainability, Growth’.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), in partnership with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the forum aims to attract investors to UAE industries and draw manufacturers to set up in the country.

Representatives from major international industrial and technology companies, national enterprises and governments will convene at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre to build on the success of the inaugural event in 2022, which resulted in procurement opportunities worth AED 110 billion, comprising 300 products across 11 sectors. The first forum witnessed the participation of more than 1,800 delegates.

The forum has quickly become one of the region’s most prominent industrial platforms. With the forum this year taking place in the run-up to COP28, there will be a particular focus on sustainable industrial development, carbon reduction, and increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to climate action in line with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and the 2023 Year of Sustainability initiative.

The forum invites senior decision-makers, industry and technology leaders, experts, innovators, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, investors and major industrial institutions to discover new opportunities and announce new partnerships.

The forum acts as a platform for corporations and government to discuss opportunities, address challenges, and explore the competitive advantages available in the UAE, such as incentives, enablers, infrastructure, financing, and partnerships.

This year’s forum will feature the first ever Make it in the Emirates Awards, which will recognize the pioneering industrial companies and individuals who are driving technological growth, localization, sustainability, and innovation.

The awards celebrate visionaries, pioneers and innovators and their contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector, which help to promote sustainable economic development and support the country’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative.

The forum will also host sessions highlighting advanced technologies, industrial investment opportunities in the UAE as well as incentives and enablers designed to boost entrepreneurship and business growth.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum is a crucial platform for industry experts and leaders to share their insights on key topics shaping the sector. Topics will include industrial automation, the role of technology in advancing the industrial sector, and the importance of sustainability.

An exhibition area will provide an opportunity to learn about the latest products and services in the sector, as well as network with industry experts and investors.

MoIAT invites all entrepreneurs, start-ups, SMEs and investors to participate in the forum and contribute to the national industrial sector’s growth, development and competitiveness, as well as the UAE’s transformation to become a global industrial hub.