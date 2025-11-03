Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) issued a ministerial decision prohibiting the fishing, collection, possession and trade of abalones during the 2025 fishing season.

According to Ministerial Decision No. 252/2025, the ban covers all activities related to abalones, including its preparation, export, handling, transport, sale and distribution.

The decision stipulates that the prohibition aims to protect abalones stocks and ensure the sustainability of marine life in Omani waters.

However, quantities registered with the relevant authorities in previous seasons are exempted from the ban, provided they do not exceed the limits set by the competent authority.

These quantities shall be dealt with in accordance with the provisions established by the ministry.

The decision will be published in the Official Gazette and comes into effect the day following its date of issuance.

