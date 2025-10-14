UAE's premium real estate developer London Gate and Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller have achieved major construction milestones on their landmark Dubai projects - Aeternitas and Vanguard - and are now finalising details for their third branded tower.

Their debut project, Aeternitas, which sold out within three months, is now making impressive headway, having reached the 75th floor.

According to London Gate, the substructure for the 'world’s tallest residential tower' is 100% complete, and the superstructure is over 70% finished.

With work in full swing, the project is on track for handover in Q4 2027, setting a new benchmark for precision, craftsmanship, and luxury in Dubai's branded real estate landscape, it stated.

On their second collaboration, Vanguard, the duo said the property has been fully sold out and is now all set for Q3 2027 handover.

Giving a project update, the duo said construction has already reached the 18th floor. Located in the heart of Dubai Marina, The Vanguard showcases the distinctive design and timeless sophistication that both brands are known for, it stated.

Building on this success, London Gate and Franck Muller are finalising details for their third branded tower. The upcoming project, set to be officially unveiled soon, represents the growing synergy in their partnership and their shared vision to redefine luxury living through innovative design and architectural excellence.

London Gate CEO Eman Taha said: "Our partnership with Franck Muller grows stronger with every project. These construction milestones reflect our shared commitment to excellence. From Aeternitas reaching its 75th floor to Vanguard's steady progress, we're equally excited about our upcoming announcement."

"Together, we're creating a legacy of branded residences that blend Swiss precision with Dubai's dynamic skyline and shaping the future of luxury living," he stated.

Franck Muller's Managing Director Erol Baliyan said: "When we first entered the real estate world, it was an exciting venture into uncharted territory. Now, it's become a core part of Franck Muller's long-term vision, thanks to our partnership with London Gate."

"The progress we're seeing on both projects goes beyond construction timelines - it reflects how well our values align around craftsmanship, innovation, and creating something timeless. Dubai has proven to be the ideal setting for this collaboration to grow and push boundaries," he added.

According to him, every Franck Muller-branded residence represents a unique fusion of two distinct legacies coming together. London Gate brings its expertise in transforming Dubai's skyline with architectural innovation and design excellence, while Franck Muller contributes over three decades of horological mastery and Swiss precision.

Together, they're creating something entirely new — luxury towers that aren't just buildings but living expressions of craftsmanship and artistry, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

