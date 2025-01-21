KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s holdings of US Treasury bonds surged to approximately $51.20 billion in November 2024, marking an 18.90 percent increase compared to $43.06 billion in November 2023, according to the latest data from the US Treasury Department, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The value of Kuwait’s holdings has grown by 10.46 percent since the start of 2024, adding $4.85 billion, as they stood at $46.35 billion at the end of 2023.

However, Kuwait’s holdings saw a slight decrease of 0.43 percent from $51.42 billion in October 2024. In terms of distribution, Kuwait’s holdings were divided into $49.80 billion in long-term bonds and $1.40 billion in short-term bonds.

Saudi Arabia remains the leading Arab nation in holding US Treasury bonds, with approximately $135.6 billion and continues to be the only Arab country listed among the top 20 global holders of these bonds.

Japan leads the global ranking with holdings worth $1.10 trillion. Overall, the US Treasury bond market reached $8.63 trillion in November 2024, reflecting an 11.79 percent increase compared to $7.72 trillion in the same month of 2023, despite a slight monthly decrease of 0.58 percent.

It is important to note that the US Treasury’s monthly data only reflects investments in US Treasury bills and bonds, excluding other types of US investments, whether governmental or private.

