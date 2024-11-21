KUWAIT CITY: As of the end of September 2024, Kuwait’s holdings of US Treasury bonds reached their highest level in 21 months (since December 2022), amounting to $48.52 billion, reports Al-Seyassah daily. This represents an 18.39 percent increase, or about $7.5 billion, compared to $40.79 billion in the same month of 2023; Kuwait’s holdings also increased by 1.88 percent or $0.89 billion from $47.40 billion in August 2024 according to data from the US Treasury Department. Since the start of 2024, Kuwait’s holdings have grown by approximately 4.19 percent, or $1.94 billion, from $46.35 billion in December 2023. The holdings are divided between $47.38 billion in long-term bonds and $910 million in short-term bonds.

In the broader context, Saudi Arabia continues to hold the largest share of US Treasury bonds in the Arab world, with holdings valued at $143.9 billion, the highest since March 2020. Saudi Arabia is the only Arab country in the list of the 20 largest holders of US Treasury bonds, with Japan leading globally at $1.123 trillion. Overall, the total value of US Treasury bonds held in September 2024 reached $8.67 trillion, reflecting a 15.29 percent year-over-year increase from $7.52 trillion in September 2023 and a 2 percent monthly increase. Notably, the data disclosed by the US Treasury only includes the investments of foreign countries in US Treasury bills and bonds

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

