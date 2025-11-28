TOKYO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan in October skyrocketed 140.6 (one hundred forty point six) percent from a year earlier to 4.91 million barrels, or 158,000 barrels per day (bpd), up for the first time in two months, government data showed Friday. As Japan's third-biggest oil provider, Kuwait supplied 6.7 percent of the country's total crude imports, compared with 3.1 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.



Japan's overall imports of crude oil in October grew 11.0 percent from a year earlier to 2.38 million bpd for the first expansion in five months. Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 93.7 percent of the total, down 4.1 percentage points from the year before.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was Japan's top oil supplier last month, with imports from the country rising 8.0 percent from a year earlier to 1.11 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 820,000 bpd, down 8.5 percent. Qatar ranked third with 129,000 bpd and the US fifth with 106,000 bpd, respectively.



Japan has virtually no significant domestic crude production and relies almost entirely on imports to meet its oil needs. The country is the world's-third biggest oil consumer after China and the US.

