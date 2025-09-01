TOKYO -- Kuwait's crude oil exports to Japan edged down 1.0 percent in July from a year earlier to 4.93 million barrels, or 159,000 barrels per day (bpd), marking a decline for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed.



As Japan's fourth-biggest oil provider, Kuwait supplied 7.8 percent of the Asian nation's total crude imports, compared with 7.9 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Energy Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan's overall imports of crude oil in July declined 0.3 percent year-on-year to 2.03 million bpd, down for the second month in a row.



Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 87.6 percent of the total, down by 10.0 percentage points from the year before.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained Japan's No.1 oil supplier, although imports from the country slid 12.8 percent from a year earlier to 872,000 bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 702,000 bpd, down 3.5 percent.



The US ranked third with 191,000 bpd and Qatar fifth with 47,000 bpd, respectively. Japan is the world's third-biggest oil consumer after China and the US.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).