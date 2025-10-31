CAIRO -- The visiting Kuwaiti Prime Minister, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, held official talks on Thursday with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Mostafa Madbouli on cementing bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.



The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, affirming necessity of pursuing consultations and coordination regarding various issues.

They also examined the trade relations and economic partnership His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah expressed pride of the distinguished relations between the two countries, affirming that these ties depict mutual respect and joint action at various levels.



The discussions involved Governor of the Egyptian Central Bank Hassan Abdullah, Finance Minister Ahmad Kojok, Minister of Supplies and Internal Trade Dr. Sherif Faruq, Minister of Investment and External Trade Hassan Khatib and other officials.

From the Kuwaiti side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Electricity, Waterm Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, the Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Undersecretary of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Managing Director and Board member of the Public Investment Authority Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, the State of Kuwait Ambassador Ghanem Saqr Al-Ghanem, Assistant Director General of the Investment Operation at Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al-Sabah.

