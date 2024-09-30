BEIJING-- Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan affirmed on Friday that Kuwaiti-Chinese partnership is a basis to achieve sustainable development and deepen integration of visions between the two countries' leaderships.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, the minister stressed the importance of enhancing the standing strategic partnership between Kuwait and China in a manner that contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Developing partnership and cooperation with China is the basis for reciprocal benefits, and commercial and economic collaboration in a manner that contributes to upgrading reciprocal ties to wider horizons in all fields, she said.

Kuwait has historic and deep-rooted relations with China in all fields, and it was the first Gulf State that has diplomatic ties with China, and signed a cooperation agreement in the Belt and Road Initiative, Al-Mashaan noted.

Her visit to China with a high-profile delegation aims at boosting these ties and deepening strategic partnership between the two sides, she pointed out.

She affirmed keenness on implementing the deals and memoranda of understanding signed between the two governments during the official visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to China last September.

At the end of the visit, Al-Mashaan and her delegation visited Yangshan Port near Shanghai, in response to an invitation from the Chinese government and the company tasked with completing and carrying out the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project.

Al-Mashaan and her delegation took part in the Global Transport Sustainable Forum in Beijing, in the presence of China's Transport Minister, and a number of Arab and foreign ministers, as well as representatives of international organizations.

