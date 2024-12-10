KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior has reiterated its call to individuals who have not yet completed the biometric fingerprint procedures to do so before the end of this month, reports Al- Seyassah daily. The Ministry emphasized that completing this process is essential to ensure the smooth continuation of government and banking transactions without delays or disruptions.

The Ministry has made it clear that individuals must book an appointment through the “Meta” platform or the “Sahel” application and then proceed to complete the biometric fingerprint process on the appointed date and time. Failure to complete this step may result in the suspension of essential transactions, both in governmental and banking services. The Ministry continues to stress the importance of compliance with these biometric requirements to ensure efficient processing and security across all related services

