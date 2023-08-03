KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterated Wednesday that they have full right to own all natural resources of the Divided Zone, including Al-Durra oilfield.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have the exclusive and sovereign right to utilize the wealth in this zone, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release, citing a joint statement by both countries.

The statement reiterated the call for Iran to engage in negotiations with both Saudi Arabia and Kuwait as one negotiating party over the eastern borders of the Divided Zone, pursuant to the rules of the international law and the principles of neighborliness.

