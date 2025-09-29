Kuwait's non-oil exports reached KD 1.59 billion (USD 5.17 billion) in the first half of 2025, commerce and industry ministry data showed on Sunday.

Kuwaiti non-oil exports to Gulf Cooperation Council states were worth KD 913.3 million (USD 2.85 billion) in the same period, while exports to Arab countries reached KD 207.4 million (673.99 million), according to a ministry statement.

Non-oil Kuwaiti exports to European countries hit KD 438.9 million (USD 1.65 billion) in the first half of this year, while exports to the African continent stood at KD 661,000 (USD 2.2 million), the ministry data showed.

Total Kuwaiti non-oil exports to the Americas in the same period reached KD 992,000 (USD 3.2 million), while the figure for Asia and Australia combined was worth KD 29.9 million (USD 97.3 million), added the statement.

