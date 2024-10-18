KUWAIT CITY: A total of 184 real estate transactions, valued at approximately KD 131.97 million, were recorded in the country during the first ten days of October. Statistics from the Real Estate Brokers Union revealed that the private real estate sector led in the number of deals, accounting for 75.5 percent with 139 transactions totaling KD 65.22 million, representing 49.4 percent of the total value of trades during this period.

The investment real estate sector came in second place with 38 deals worth KD 33.22 million. The commercial sector ranked third with four deals totaling KD 26.2 million, followed by the crafts sector with two deals valued at KD 2.53 million, and finally the exhibitions sector with one deal worth KD 4.8 million.

Ahmadi Governorate recorded the highest number of deals with 60 transactions (42 in the private sector and 18 in the investment sector), followed by the Capital with 35 deals (32 in the private sector, 2 in the investment sector, and 1 in the commercial sector). Farwaniya came next with 28 deals (20 in the private sector, five in the investment sector, two in the commercial sector, and one in the craft sector).

Hawally had 26 deals (14 in the private sector, 11 in the investment sector, and one in the commercial sector), while Mubarak Al-Kabeer had 18 deals (15 in the private sector and one in each of the investment, craft, and exhibition sectors). Finally, Jahra had 17 deals (16 in private housing and one in the investment sector).

