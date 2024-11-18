KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has announced the postponement of the preliminary meeting and closing of the tender for the supply, operation and maintenance of communication network and support devices for its main building and the Petroleum Training Center. The corporation said that the preliminary meeting will be held on Nov 21, instead of Nov 12; while the closing date was rescheduled from Dec 10 to Dec 17. It also announced the launching of a tender for the operation and management of the cafeteria of the oil complex to provide food services. In its announcement in the official gazette -- Kuwait Al- Youm, KPC said the bidding for this tender will be on Nov 17 and the closing date will be Dec 24; adding that this tender is for companies specialized in the field and it is not divisible.

KPC explained it is not permissible for one person or a group to register the classification with more than one name or to submit more than one bid in a tender, except for alternative bids, as per the tender conditions. According to the corporation, an individual who owns shares in separate companies and each company is independent in terms of legal personality, finances, engineers, employees and general administrative system is allowed to register himself and each of the companies. Moreover, Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) announced the extension of the deadline for submitting bids for the tender for renting computers, printers and accessories, and providing maintenance and technical support services to the company; so the new deadline is Dec 17 instead of Nov 19.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

