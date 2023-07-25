KUWAIT - National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun early on Tuesday inaugurated the regular session to look into the agenda including an article addressing the issue of amending civil servants' payments.

MPs are kicking off the day's tasks by endorsing minutes, examining petitions and complaints. Two hours of today's session are dedicated for discussing the "strategic alternative," revising citizens' payments. Other topics on the table are appointments to vacant senior posts, forming interim committees including one tasked with pondering solutions for problems suffered by the population in southern regions, namely Sabah Al-Ahmad, Al-Wafra, Ali Sabah Al-Salem and Al-Khairan.

A number of legislators demand forming a transitional commission for cyber security and artificial intelligence.

The agenda also includes government's letters addressing the financial status of projects run by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare in the end of the fiscal year (2018-2020) and a letter by the head of the Anti-Corruption Authority regarding the authority's bi-annual report (2020-2021). The report that covers the period between January 2020 and September 30 2020 addresses its efforts against corruption, recorded irregularities and recommendations to tackle them.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).