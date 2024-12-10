KUWAIT CITY: The Municipal Council, in its main session on Monday chaired by Abdullah Al-Mahri, approved the removal of chalets located between the Doha West Station (to the east) and the Jahra Nature Reserve (to the west) in preparation for the implementation of the Jahra Waterfront Project.

In a statement, the Council noted that Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Abdullatif Al-Mishari, had objected to the decision's third clause, which concerned the removal of the chalets. Minister Al-Mishari expressed his concerns in the approval letter sent to the Municipal Council. He explained that the chalets posed a significant obstacle to the development of the Jahra waterfront (Corniche) project. He clarified that the contracts for the chalets, which were concluded with the Ministry of Finance, are temporary agreements that regulate the parties' obligations. He emphasized that these contracts give the state the right to remove the chalets whenever necessary, in line with requests from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Authority for Environment.

In a separate matter, the Council approved the recommendations of the technical committee regarding proposed amendments to building regulations in agricultural and livestock areas. These amendments aim to address the challenges facing these critical sectors. The committee stated that the amendments provide a clearer definition of the areas covered by the regulation to avoid confusion with other use areas.

The amendments also propose changes to the design of family rest houses, limiting them to one floor instead of two. Additionally, the amendments would increase the permissible building area and height to ensure optimal use of space. The committee also recommended increasing the allocated areas for storage in agricultural zones to accommodate seeds, agricultural products, and equipment, which addresses the practical challenges faced by business owners in these sectors.

The amendments further propose increasing the percentage of areas designated for natural reserves to support environmental efforts and encourage environmental activity in Kuwait. Additionally, the committee recommended expanding the areas allocated for workers' housing and its annexes in agricultural and livestock areas, enhancing the operational efficiency of these sectors by providing a more suitable environment for workers.

One key feature of the amended regulation is the clear distinction between livestock classifications and horse breeding activities, offering improved organization compared to the previous regulations.

