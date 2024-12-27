KUWAIT-- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari, along with Chairwoman of Kuwait Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, visited Thursday the historic Souq Al-Mubarakiya.

The tour aimed at inspecting work progress at the popular traditional market renovation project, with the minister assuring in a press statement that work is proceeding according to the established timeline.

Al-Meshari stressed that the visit is part of an ongoing series of field tours to closely monitor all ongoing works and to oversee the market renovation project.

