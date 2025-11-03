KUWAIT -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Sunday the new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for November.



In a statement to KUNA, the corporation said that the price of propane for November was set at USD 475 per metric ton, while butane was fixed at USD 460 per metric ton.



Liquefied petroleum gases -- namely propane and butane -- are used in the petrochemical industry, in addition to other applications such as cooking fuel, heating, and various domestic and industrial uses, the statement added.



KPC noted that fluctuations in global oil prices influence LPG prices, as they are a key determinant along with supply and demand dynamics and other market factors.

