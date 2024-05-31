Kuwait is eager to boost joint coordination and collaboration with GCC member states in all economic domains, Kuwaiti Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Al-Mudhaf said on Thursday.

This keenness is aligning with the visions of the GCC leaders aiming to strengthening the bonds among member states in all areas mainly economy, Al-Mudhaf said in a statement to KUNA after the 121st meeting of financial and economic cooperation committee meeting. The meeting discussed and reviewed topics related to boosting economic and financial collaboration among GCC members, he added.

The committee was briefed on the recommendations made by the committee of GCC Central Banks' Governors, the customs union authority and the joint market committee, Al-Mudhaf, leading a Kuwaiti delegation to the meeting held earlier in the day in Doha, noted.

