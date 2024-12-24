KUWAIT-- Kuwait and Japan held on Monday the fourth round of political negotiations, at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs' H.Q, and agreed on establishing a comprehensive partnership in all fields that will be announced during a high-level visit soon. Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Samih Hayat chaired the Kuwaiti side in the talks, while the Japanese delegation was led by Assistant Minister and Director-General of Middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau Ambassador Ando Toshihide.

During the talks, the two sides affirmed that they look forward to expanding outstanding economic partnership between the two countries to cover the domains of food security, cybersecurity, renewable energy, oil, petrochemicals, health, culture, agriculture and education.

In addition, they focused on international and regional issues of mutual concern, underlining the significance of boosting coordination and consultation between the two ministries to bolster collaboration at international arenas. The talks coincides with the 63rd anniversary of establishing Kuwait-Japan diplomatic ties, and both sides reiterated keenness of the leadership in the two countries on boosting bonds and collaboration.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait's Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Khaled Al-Yassin, and Japanese Ambassador to Kuwait, Mukai Kenichiro as well as other senior officials from the two sides.

