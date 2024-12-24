KUWAIT CITY: The historic visit of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait on Dec 21-22, has culminated in the signing of four major bilateral documents between both friendly nations. Kuwait and India have agreed on raising their bilateral ties to a ‘strategic partnership’, based on the deep-rooted and cordial relations between the two countries.

This was disclosed by Arun Kumar Chaterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA) during a press briefing at the Bayan Palace, Sunday, which was also attended by Aseem Mahajan, joint Sec (Gulf); Randhir Jaiswal, JS (XP) & Spokesperson and the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Adarsh Swaika.

The following are the details of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs):

Defense Cooperation Agreement -- This includes training exchanges, joint exercises, defense industry collaboration, and supply of defense equipment, along with research and development initiatives.

Cultural Exchange Program (2025- 2029) -- This agreement will promote cultural exchanges between India and Kuwait, focusing on art, music, literature, theater, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Executive Program for Sports Cooperation (2025-2028) -- This program aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in sports, including the exchange of sports leaders, and expertise in sports medicine, management, media, and sports science.

International Solar Alliance Membership -- Kuwait has joined the International Solar Alliance, which focuses on scaling up the use of solar energy and addressing key challenges in developing low-carbon growth trajectories.

Contributions

Chaterjee said, both countries have acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait’s economic development, particularly in sectors like health and education, oil industries to engineering, medical, IT and finance professionals and to further strengthen cooperation, separate working groups in these sectors will meet regularly to explore new avenues for collaboration, he added. He said, that meetings with Kuwait’s leadership that focused on the shared historical and cultural ties between India and Kuwait have reaffirmed both nations’ commitment to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership.

Modi’s visit marks the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and laid the groundwork for enhanced bilateral cooperation across various sectors. India has been thriving and contributing to the country’s development since the 1940s. Considering this, there should have been more high-level engagements between our two countries. With Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Kuwait, following his visits to other Gulf nations, we believe it will bring about many positive changes and open up new avenues of cooperation,” he added.

“India and Kuwait,” he said, “share a deep history, with many commonalities -- whether in our cultures, our functioning democracies, or our longstanding relationship. Modi’s visit also offers an opportunity to address some perceptions here in Kuwait. “The Middle East is increasingly looking eastward, and India is well-positioned to play a key role in this shift, as it has done successfully in other Gulf nations, particularly the UAE. He went on to say, the labor force in Kuwait is diverse, and its members have helped shape the economic landscape over the years. While incidents do occur from time to time, including unfortunate losses, it is important to highlight that Kuwait has a robust legal and labor framework to address such issues. “In fact,” he added, “Kuwait’s labor laws are designed to protect workers, and violations are handled with due process.”



He disclosed, in the area of manpower, a dedicated joint working group will address issues related to Indian workers in Kuwait, ensuring their well-being and addressing any challenges they may face. India’s growing engagement with Kuwait goes beyond being a source of labor supply and is increasingly being seen as a key partner in Kuwait’s broader vision for 2035. This evolving relationship highlights India’s expanding role in Kuwait’s economic development, especially in light of the country’s massive funds and substantial investment plans, he added. He said, Modi is optimistic about the future of India-Kuwait ties, highlighting the role of the Indian community in shaping the relationship and the promising opportunities for further cooperation in the years ahead. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait disclosed Prime Minister Modi has extended an invitation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait to visit India.

