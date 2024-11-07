KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Health has instructed all its sectors and health regions to provide the names and exact locations of departments and health facilities outside the Ministry's General Office in preparation for the activation of the “smart fingerprint” system for attendance and departure.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of sending this information promptly to complete the necessary procedures for activating the smart fingerprint system.

Health sources revealed that the Ministry of Health plans to begin implementing the “smart fingerprint” system for attendance and departure in the near future. A circular outlining the implementation process is expected to be issued soon. Initially, the system will be tested on an experimental basis before being officially implemented once all procedures are completed.

In the meantime, the Ministry has informed all its sectors and health facilities to remind employees of the requirement to use the fingerprint system consistently during official working hours, all shifts, and overtime.

