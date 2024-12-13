KUWAIT-- The CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, on Thursday said that future of the oil-gas industry largely rests on cohabitation capacity with rapid technological development.



Sheikh Nawaf was speaking in the inaugural statement of a conference organized by the KPC in collaboration with Google Cloud, focused on artificial intelliegnce.

Working according to the digital transformation strategy and being aware of the AI potentials contribute to uplifting the level of efficiency and boosting performance in the oil sector, he said.



The KPC and its subsidiary companire are fully ready to attain the highes degrees of innovation and authenticity for sake of realizing its broad strategies, the CEO stated. Meanwhile, Google Cloud -- Kuwait -- Director General Shaimaa Al-Terkeet said in her statement that the company is committed to securing "a prosperous digital system" thus allowing companies, government authorities and inidiviauls to make use of the cloud power and the AI.

In remarks to KUNA on the convention margins, she said that Google Cloud is bonded with the KPC with a long-term partnership aimed at attaining the digital transformation in the corporation and backing up the national digital economy.

