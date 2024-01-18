Kuwait on Wednesday formed a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, said media reports.

The Prime Minister appointed new ministers for oil, finance and foreign affairs in the first cabinet formed under Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, reported Reuters.

Emad Mohammed Al Atiqi is the new oil minister, while Anwar Ali Al Mudhaf takes over the finance portfolio and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya will be the new foreign minister.

"This is a heavy responsibility of a new phase of Kuwait's history which includes challenges and aspirations, and requires further hard work and genuine accomplishment," the prime minister was quoted as saying by Kuwait News Agency.

Earlier Kuna had reported that Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal had issued a decree forming the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Dr Mohammed Sabah. The government comprises 13 ministers, said a report.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a phone call with Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah and congratulated him on the formation of the new Kuwaiti government, and wished him continued success, reported BNA.

HM King Hamad affirmed pride in the distinguished historic Bahraini-Kuwaiti relations that unite the two countries and peoples.

HH Sheikh Dr. Mohammad expressed his gratitude to HM the King for his well wishes that reflect the strong ties between the two countries.

