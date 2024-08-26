KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait issued on Sunday an Emiri decree reshuffling the cabinet.

The decree stipulates the re-appointment of Abdulrahman Badah Al-Mutairi as Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Nora Khaled Al-Mashaan as Minister of Public Works, Omar Saud Abdulaziz Al-Omar as Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Mahmoud Abdulaziz Mahmoud Bushehri as Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Amthal Hadi Hayef Al-Huwailah as Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs.

It also provides for the appointment of new cabinet members, namely Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Ajeel Al-Askar as Minister of Commerce and Industry, Abdullatif Hamed Hamad Al-Meshari as Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, Dr. Nader Abdullah Mohammad Al-Jallal as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Education, Nora Suleiman Al-Fassam as Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs.



