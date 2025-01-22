The annual gathering of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos allows Kuwait the chance to propel itself towards economic prominence, a minister said on Tuesday. Representing His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Finance Minister and State Minister for Economic and Investment Affairs Nora Al-Fassam said that Kuwait's participation in this high-level gathering comes as per the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which call for ratcheting up cooperation with global economic bodies and financial institutions.

Kuwait considers the WEF as an opportunity to "enhance its economic status," which is a pillar of a national strategy to keep state development on an upward trajectory, the minister told KUNA, ahead of expected meetings with world leaders and prominent decision-makers in Davos. The Kuwaiti minister is scheduled to take part in panel discussions over long-term economic development plans in the wider Middle East region, in addition to the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council bloc, all of which will illustrate the broader picture of the need to set in motion sustainable economic growth, she added.

The WEF has made it its mission to "engage political, business, academic, civil society and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas," according to its official website.

