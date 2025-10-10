MADRID -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Portugal Hamad Al-Hazeem stressed Friday commitment to promoting economic and investment cooperation between Kuwait and Portugal and encouraging Kuwaiti companies to expand business in the Portugal market.



Speaking to KUNA, the ambassador said he met with Massimiliano Maiocco, the Operating Director of Kuwait Petroleum Company - Spain, a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8), and Retail and Marketing Manager Abdullah Al-Roumi at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lisbon late Thursday to look into the company's recent license to operate in Portugal.



He added that he coordinated an official meeting between the company's team and Director-General of the Portuguese Business Confederation (CIP) Rafael Rocha to discuss cooperation with the Portuguese private sector and joint investment opportunities in the energy and petroleum service sector.



He commended the company's decision to expand its business in Portugal as a significant step towards Kuwaiti-Portuguese economic and trade relations.



The Kuwaiti ambassador underlined that the embassy would keep providing support and help to Kuwaiti companies wishing to invest in Portugal in a bid to promote economic and trade relations between Kuwait and Portugal.

For his part, Maiocco spoke highly of the Kuwaiti ambassador's key role in strengthening relations between Kuwaiti and Portuguese companies and bolstering bilateral relations in a way that cements the Kuwaiti economy.

