Kuwait: Kuwait crude oil nosedived USD 3.26 during Wednesday trading to reach USD 64.33 per barrel compared with USD 67.59 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.

Brent futures rose USD 2.66 to USD 65.48 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained USD 2.77 to USD 62.35 pb.

Oil prices rebounded with more than four percent after US President Donald Trump announced yesterday a 90-day suspension of tariffs on all countries except on imports from China which rose to 125 percent.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).