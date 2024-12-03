KUWAIT,-- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received a formal invitation on Monday at Bayan Palace from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, inviting him to participate in the 22nd Doha Forum which will be held from December 7 to 8, 2024.



The invitation was delivered to His Highness the Crown Prince by the Ambassador of Qatar to Kuwait, Ali Bin Abdulla Al-Mahmoud.

The meeting was attended by the Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's office retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince's office, Mazen Al-Issa.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).