His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah chaired Thursday a consultative cabinet meeting at Sief Palace, in the presence of heads of the General Secretariat Supreme Council for Planning and Development.

The meeting aims to determine priorities and review initiatives of the government's action program in light of the content of the decree of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The meeting is in line with the government's keenness to follow up preparing its action program and submit it to the National Assembly in a manner that meets aspirations of the Kuwaiti people, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Feras Saud Al-Sabah said.

His Highness the Prime Minister extolled efforts and keenness of the ministers and those tasked with preparing the program, Sheikh Feras noted.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad underlined the necessity of constructive cooperation and coordination between the legislative and executive branches to achieve national goals and aspirations of the country and its people amid a sincere desire for positive work and fruitful cooperation between the two sides.

