KUWAIT CITY - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah welcomed Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his delegation at the international airport.

Also present were Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, Advisor at the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and other senior officials of the state.

Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abulhasan heads the honor delegation. Later, at Bayan Palace, His Highness the Amir received President Mirziyoyev, where official talks were held.

The discussions, attended by top Kuwaiti and Uzbek officials, focused on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding cooperation, and addressing mutual interests. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah stated that the talks emphasized enhancing ties across various sectors.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir and President Mirziyoyev oversaw the signing of four agreements at Bayan Palace. Present at the signing ceremony at Bayan Palace were His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

The first agreement between the two countries focused on expanding cooperation within the labor force in the private sector. It was signed by Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef and Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov.

The second agreement was a protocol to amend an agreement on air cargo cooperation signed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Uzbek counterpart Saidov. The third agreement was to develop cooperation between the two sides within the domain of smart cities. It was signed by Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Abdullatif Al-Meshari and Uzbek Foreign Minister Saidov.

The fourth agreement was within the sector of industrial cooperation signed by Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Askar and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Laziz Kudratov. To mark the visit, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held at Bayan Palace a luncheon in honor of President Mirziyoyev and his accompanying delegation. (KUNA)

