His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Tuesday heading to Oman on a state visit.

His Highness the Amir is expected to meet with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq. The two leaders will patronize and attend the opening of Al-Duqm oil refinery and petrochemical complex.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, head of the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy head of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji, and senior state officials saw His Highness the Amir off at the airport.

Accompanying His Highness the Amir are Sheikh Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, Sheikh Hamad Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Athbi Nasser Al-Athbi Al-Sabah, Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mansour Mubarak Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Humoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Dr. Imad Al-Ateeqi, and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan.

