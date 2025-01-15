His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived Tuesday to Scotland, the UK, at the personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

His Highness the Amir was received at the airport by a representative of the King, along with a high-level welcoming delegation and Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Bader Abdullah Al-Munayekh.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation including Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, and senior officials at the Amiri Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

