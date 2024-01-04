His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed an Amiri Order Thursday appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government.

Born in 1955, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad had a bachelor's degree in economics from Claremont Graduate University and a PhD from Harvard University, and was appointed as professor at Kuwait University in 1985.

He worked at Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research in 1987-88.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammad was appointed Ambassador to the US in 1993 and stayed there until his appointment as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on February 14, 2001.

He was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Social Affairs and Labor on July 14, 2003.

On February 9, 2006, Sheikh Dr. Mohammad was named Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. He was reappointed in the same post in July 2006 and March 2007, as well as in cabinet reshuffles in October 2007 and May 2008.

He held the same position in the governments formed on May 29, 2009, and May 8, 2011.

