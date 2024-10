KUWAIT CITY: The Public Authority for Roads and Transportation, in collaboration with the General Traffic Department, has announced a temporary closure of the surface road at the border of the Al Shaab and Ad Daiya areas for 24 hours. This closure will take place from dawn next Friday until dawn on Saturday to facilitate the application of the surface asphalt layer.

