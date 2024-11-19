Muscat: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) has announced job vacancies in private sector institutions which are operating in the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate for various specialisations and qualifications.

A statement issued online by Mol said : "The Ministry of Labour, represented by the General Directorate of Labour in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, announces the availability of job opportunities in private sector institutions operating in the governorate for various specialisations and qualifications. Those wishing to compete and apply for the offered opportunities can apply through the job opportunities service on the Ministry’s website www.mol.gov.om or by registering via the (Maak) application."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

