MUSCAT: Oman’s refining sector delivered mixed results during the first four months of 2026, with stronger jet fuel output and petrochemical production offset by declines in gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to preliminary data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Production of regular petrol (91 octane) fell 7.9 per cent year-on-year to 5.33 million barrels by the end of April, while premium petrol (95 octane) production declined 3 per cent to 4.28 million barrels. Despite lower output, domestic demand remained resilient, with sales of regular petrol rising 0.2 per cent and premium petrol sales increasing 6.5 per cent.

Diesel production slipped 3.3 per cent to 23.7 million barrels, while domestic sales dropped sharply by 40.1 per cent to 3.34 million barrels. Diesel exports also declined 9.5 per cent to 18.19 million barrels.

In contrast, jet fuel production climbed 10.9 per cent to 8.86 million barrels, reflecting stronger aviation activity. Jet fuel sales rose 14.8 per cent to 1.43 million barrels, while exports increased 13.4 per cent to 7.32 million barrels.

LPG production fell 4.9 per cent to 3.6 million barrels, with sales and exports declining by 18.8 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively.

Naphtha production rose 2.9 per cent to 12.38 million barrels, while domestic sales increased 9.1 per cent. Exports, however, edged down 1.9 per cent.

Among petrochemical products, benzene production increased to 67,700 metric tonnes from 59,500 tonnes a year earlier, while exports rose 10.1 per cent. Paraxylene production also grew to 213,700 tonnes, although exports fell 5.3 per cent.

Polypropylene production declined 25.7 per cent to 76,300 metric tonnes, while exports dropped 21.7 per cent. Despite lower output, domestic sales increased 17.5 per cent, indicating stronger local demand. — ONA

The data highlights continued strength in aviation-related fuel demand and selected petrochemical products, even as some refined fuel segments faced softer production and export performance.

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