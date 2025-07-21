Al Jabal Al Akhdar - The Al Jabal Al Akhdar Park or the Green Mountain Park project in Saih Qatna, which is currently being built for RO1.1 million, is 85 percent complete and will be officially opened to visitors in August.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mansour al Ghafili, Wali of Jabal Al Akhdar, said the park covers an area of 20,000 sqm and includes integrated recreational and service facilities, including a 1,000 sqm children's play area, sports tracks, and investment areas containing a café, a shop, and an area dedicated to electric games, in addition to prayer rooms and restrooms for men and women.

The park also includes a multi-use open theater and 5,000 sqm of green spaces, landscaped with 150 trees and 400 shrubs, along with vegetation that enhances the site's aesthetics and makes the park a complete year-round entertainment destination.

These projects contribute to enhancing the state's tourism landscape, providing community platforms for hosting national events, and playing a role in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and stimulating local growth by creating job opportunities and stimulating commercial activity.

He said the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar, in coordination with the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Office, is keen to ensure that these initiatives serve as a foundation for a comprehensive development drive that takes into account the principles of sustainability, stimulates innovation, and enhances the Omani identity in all its components.

His Excellency added that the next phase will witness the implementation of additional initiatives aimed at enhancing the state's readiness to attract quality investments, particularly in the areas of ecotourism, smart agriculture, and community services, while emphasizing the importance of integrating the roles of government agencies, the private sector, and the local community to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable development impact.

For his part, Eng. Mohammed bin Ali al Wardi, Director of the Projects Department at Al Dakhiliyah Municipality, pointed out that the park project is an extension of the governorate's vision to develop public spaces, and the celebration square in Saih Qatna, which was officially inaugurated this July, represents one of the most prominent cultural and tourism infrastructure projects in the governorate.

He explained that the square was designed to be a multi-use platform that blends seamlessly with the geographical character of the Green Mountain. It includes a main arena for performances, along with service facilities such as parking, restrooms, and family lounges, making it an ideal destination for hosting seasonal and national events.

Engineer Mohamed Al Wardi stated that the square has become a major attraction for visitors to the Green Mountain Festival 2025, hosting cultural, artistic, and entertainment events, in addition to exhibitions of local handicrafts and agricultural products, enhancing the project's role in supporting entrepreneurship and stimulating the local economy.

