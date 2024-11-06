a statement during the ADIPEC 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which concludes tomorrow.

He noted that technology constitutes a major part of Italy's exports to the UAE.

He added that Italian companies are seeking to boost their exports to the UAE to reach $8 billion by the end of 2024, thus achieving a record level in terms of exporting 'Made in Italy' industries to the UAE.

Italian exports to the UAE grew rapidly last year, reaching $7 billion, representing a 10.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total exports to the country, while in the first seven months of this year they grew by 22 percent YoY, mostly in the areas of technology, luxury and consumer goods.

On the participation of Italian companies in ADIPEC 2024, Soldani said that the current edition of the exhibition brings together over 150 Italian companies, including 28 exhibitors supported by the Italian Trade Agency.

Valerio Soldani, the Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE, said that Italian companies are looking to expand their presence in the UAE, which is a strong regional and global hub for many companies and businesses, adding that more than 600 Italian companies are based in the UAE.

"Italian companies have a strong presence in the UAE by providing the latest technologies that promote innovation in the country, and continue to expand in the country by strengthening cooperation frameworks with UAE companies to provide solutions focused on innovation and sustainability in various industries," Soldani told WAM on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2024 (ADIPEC), which is currently taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and concludes tomorrow, Thursday, noting that technology forms a large part of Italy's exports to the UAE.