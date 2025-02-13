Invest Oman, the investment facilitation arm of the Omani government, is pitching for international investment in a first-of-its-kind Agri-Solar project designed to enhance food security while sustainably producing green energy.

Concept plans envision the development of a commercial-scale agri-solar farming project on around 300 acres of land with an investment of RO 61.5 million. Technology for the venture will be provided by V-Plus Agritech, a Singapore circular agriculture solutions provider specializing in smart and sustainable farming, particularly vertical aquaponics farming.

Commenting on the strategic rationale behind the initiative, Invest Oman explained: “The Agri-Solar Project is a unique investment opportunity in a vital sector that ensures both food and economic sustainability, with promising growth potential. Oman’s food security sector is undergoing a strategic shift toward sustainability and self-sufficiency, opening new horizons for investment.”

According to Invest Oman, the proposed project “pushes the boundaries of a proven urban farming aquaponics system developed by V-Plus Agritech to a commercial farming level”.

Conceived as a circular agri-solar park, it will support help advance Oman’s food and energy security goals, while also contributing to the country’s economic diversification. Crucially, the project will also create new job opportunities for skilled labour in the agri- and aquaculture sectors, it noted in a post.

According to experts, agri-solar – also known as ‘agri-voltaics’ – is an agricultural management system that enables the simultaneous use of land for farming and clean energy generation. The system allows for arable land to be cultivated either under the solar panels or next to them, thereby helping optimize the use of land. Livestock farming or aquaponics are also options in this integrated setup.

Founded in 2021, V-Plus Agritech integrates various agricultural technologies to foster circularity, aiming to revolutionize urban farming and ensure food security through innovative approaches, pioneers smart and sustainable farming solutions.

Oman has already made some strides in harnessing renewable energy to support the growth of its agricultural sector. Early last year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources (MAFWR) signed agreements to support the deployment of 55 independent 10kW solar energy systems to power farms in North Batinah as part of its Mustadeem programme.

