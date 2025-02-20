NEW DELHI: CEO of Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al Thani emphasized that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Invest Qatar and the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India (Invest India) opens promising horizons and new opportunities for a qualitative leap in cooperation across various sectors, contributing to sustainable economic growth in both countries.

Following the signing of the MoU with the Managing Director and CEO of Invest India Nivruti Rai, Invest Qatar CEO said that India has always been a key trade and investment partner for Qatar, adding that by strengthening ties between the business communities and facilitating investment, the commitment to making Qatar a global investment hub is stressed, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Nivruti Rai commented on the new partnership, saying that India is one of Qatar's most important investment partners, with the partnership extending over 50 years in key sectors such as renewable energy, metals, and IT services. During the Joint Working Group meeting held in Doha last year, the two countries identified high-potential industries for business cooperation, including pharmaceuticals, food products, infrastructure, technology, smart cities, and advanced industries, adding that Invest India is looking forward to deepening the relations with Invest Qatar to support the national priorities of both countries.

The MoU establishes a foundation for cooperation in attracting and facilitating investments, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and applying best practices related to investment laws and regulations in both countries. It represents a pivotal step in the bilateral investment relations and enhances economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Under the MoU, Invest Qatar will work closely with the Indian side to provide mutual support by facilitating business establishment, enhancing communication with relevant entities, and offering follow-up and care services for investors after establishing their businesses.

The partnership also sets a framework for joint initiatives, including training programs, trade events, and conferences, aiming to strengthen ties between the Qatari and Indian business communities.

Invest Qatar oversees activities to promote and attract foreign investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, the Agency's mission is to enhance Qatar's position as an ideal investment destination and attract and facilitate investments that support the country's development and economic diversification journey.

Invest India, established in 2009, is the national agency responsible for promoting investment in India. It acts as a guide, facilitator, and primary point of contact for investors and entrepreneurs seeking to collaborate with India.

