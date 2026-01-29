MUSCAT: A strategic workshop on the theme, ‘Integration and Partnership with Omani Embassies Abroad’, organised by Invest Oman in collaboration with the Foreign Ministry, brought together a number of ambassadors to strengthen Oman’s investment and export promotion efforts. The workshop reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional coordination and activate the role of diplomatic missions as strategic partners in advancing Oman’s national economic objectives, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The workshop discussed a number of key themes, including the importance of integration and partnership between investment-related entities and Omani embassies abroad, as well as areas and mechanisms of cooperation. It also introduced Invest Oman and the services it provides, in addition to showcasing its work teams and their role in supporting investors and facilitating their investment journey.

The workshop underscored that integration and partnership between Invest Oman and Omani embassies abroad constitute a fundamental pillar for strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s efforts to attract high-quality investments, open direct channels for investment opportunities and promote exports, thereby achieving sustainable economic value and supporting economic diversification priorities.

In this context, Hawra al Wahibi, Director of the External Offices Affairs Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, stated that the workshop comes as part of broader efforts to enhance institutional integration with Omani embassies abroad and unify efforts to support investors and open direct channels for investment opportunities. She explained that this is achieved by familiarising diplomatic missions with the Invest Oman ecosystem and its services, as well as joint working mechanisms that contribute to building trust and transforming investment interest into tangible projects with sustainable impact.

She added that empowering embassies to perform their economic role, in integration with Invest Oman work teams, contributes to strengthening the Sultanate of Oman’s presence on the global investment map and supports the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives through attracting investment, promoting exports and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment.

Within this framework, Omani commercial attachés abroad represent one of the key executive tools for investment promotion and export development. Operating within the embassy framework as the specialised economic arm, they play a pivotal role in introducing investment opportunities, building relationships with investors and economic institutions in host countries and facilitating direct communication with relevant authorities in Oman.

