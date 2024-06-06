The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) recently organised a business roundtable to convene industry leaders and prominent business owners from China, and strengthen cooperation and investment in key sectors, a report said.

The event, attended by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR), and Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), discussed Sharjah’s advanced investment climate and the promising opportunities emerging from its growth in vital and innovative industries, Emirates News Agency, WAM, said.

The roundtable was a key part of a broader Sharjah delegation visit to China, comprising representatives from 18 entities and institutions led by the DGR.

The discussions centred on future collaboration and aligning investments with the growth needs of Sharjah’s leading industrial sector to boost its contribution to the GDP.

Participants explored potential partnerships in research and development to support Sharjah's diverse development initiatives, and projects in green energy technologies to enhance sustainability efforts in Sharjah and the UAE.

Discussions focus on seven key sectors of mutual interest, such as culture and tourism, mobility and logistics, health and wellbeing, GreenTech, human capital and innovation, advanced manufacturing, and agri-food technology.

Invest in Sharjah showcased the emirate’s unique investment and business environment at the roundtable. This included its strategic location, seamless access to regional markets, entrepreneur-friendly policies and incentives, and free zones that host major global companies.

Additionally, the ease of travel between China and the UAE, facilitated by 10 daily flights, was highlighted. The roundtable also highlighted that over 700 Chinese companies currently operate in Sharjah across various sectors, with trade volume between Sharjah and China reaching approximately $1.7 billion.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of Shurooq, emphasised that the meetings with representatives from various sectors of the Chinese economy are pivotal in advancing Sharjah's diversification strategy.

He said: “The Sharjah delegation’s visit to China, comprising various entities and institutions, marks the beginning of a new era of robust collaboration between the two nations.

“This initiative solidifies Sharjah's status as a global destination for investors, business leaders and industry pioneers, especially those from leading economic powerhouses.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of the Sharjah FDI Office, highlighted the substantial benefits of future cooperation between China and Sharjah. He noted that the rapid growth and diversification of the Chinese economy align perfectly with Sharjah's developmental vision.

He said: “Sharjah is committed to attracting high-quality investments that significantly enhance the emirate's local economy. Our meetings with company representatives and business sectors in China aim to lay a robust foundation for cooperation in key areas, particularly modern sectors that drive development, sustainability, innovation and progress.”

